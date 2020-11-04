GCCISD Magazine Feature: Baytown Sterling Volleyball

BAYTOWN STERLING MOVED FROM DISTRICT 21-6A TO DISTRICT 22-5A UPON REALIGNMENT, BUT COULD THE MOVE DOWN BE TOUGHER SLEDDING?

Sterling joined state power Friendswood and the explosive Manvel Mavs in conference, while fending off the likes of Texas City and La Porte for a coveted postseason spot. "Our expectations are to just show up and show out, like we do every year," coach Candace Southall said. "Challenge accepted for any opponent we face." Sterling finished third in district last season and reached the postseason before falling to Summer Creek.

What would be a win for the Rangers this season? "We just want to come out and not beat ourselves," Southall said. "We compete every day in practice and our goal is to make the playoffs again this season." Returning for Southall is Bailee St. Romain and sophomore Tanishua Joseph up front. Both were first team, all-district selections a year ago. "I really learned so much from our seniors last season and I feel I can bring a lot of positivity and production this year," Joseph said.

Honorable mention setter Brooke Benoit will quarterback the offense, while Claire Harper will also provide a spark up front. Stephanie Williams is the defensive specialist. "Tenacity is our strength," Southall said. "We are full of energy and excitement. We are motivated to work and that goes along way.