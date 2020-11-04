Frassati Catholic Magazine: Zamari Bruce balances three sports through year for Falcons

NO MATTER THE SEASON, IF ONE IS LOOKING FOR ZAMARI BRUCE CHECK EITHER THE FOOTBALL FIELD, BASKETBALL COURT OR THE TRACK.

He will be on one of those.

"I never thought about not doing three sports," Bruce said. "I've always liked all three."

Bruce enters his junior year, starring as a receiver and defensive back for the football team, a forward for the basketball team and a hurdler and relay runner for the track squad.

"I just have to have the right mindset to do it," Bruce said.

"By now, I'm used to it because I do it every single year. If I'm not playing a sport, it's like what am I doing right now?"

Bruce's first sport growing up was soccer. He then went to football before going back to soccer in middle school. When he hit high school, Bruce decided to go out for football again.

In the meantime, basketball and track were always a part of his routine.

Balancing three sports is hard enough but then add on top of that the actual "school" part of high school, it can be challenging for some.

"It's hard but not at the same time, it really comes down to time management," Bruce said. "So, the day I get my homework I do it that day so I don't have to worry about it."

When asked about Frassati Catholic it is the people and the coaches that make it special, Bruce said, because the coaches push you to be the best.

Entering his junior year, Bruce has set some nice goals for 2020.

He wants to have at least 600 yards receiving in football, make a deep playoff run with the basketball team and return to state in track. Despite the uncertainty that looms with COVID-19, Bruce said he is taking care of his business, so he is ready for when they say go.

"I'm continuing to work out, train and hope for the best," he said. Bruce's family is from Louisiana, so naturally his dream school is LSU. The ultimate dream is to play football for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Champions.