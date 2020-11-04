Cougars prepare for No. 6 ranked Cincinnati

HOUSTON – The Houston Cougars fell to UCF last week and beating this week’s opponent will be no easy task.

Head coach Dana Holgorsen and the Coogs will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on their home turf, Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats lead the American Athletic Conference, currently at 3-0 in conference and 5-0 on the season. The Coogs are 2-1 in conference and 2-2 overall.

“Sound, athletic, and old,” said Holgorsen of UH’s defense when asked in his Tuesday press conference.

“Upfront they’re senior, senior, senior, junior," Holgorsen continued, as he listed the number of upperclassmen on UC’s roster.

“They’re sound. They’re fast. They’re tough. They’re physical. They’re athletic, they play with great effort and they play well together as a team," said Holgorsen.

Holgorsen offered no official update on Marques Stevenson, though the wide receiver is expected to miss Saturday’s game.

“I mean, we all hope (he plays), kind of sucks when your best player goes out," said Holgorsen. “The better those back-ups go in there and play, the better chance we have of winning."

Holgorsen did see some things he liked in the loss to UCF.

“I thought we played okay... We’re continuing to progress upfront. I thought Braylon Jones and Dennis Barwell had their best games... Jack (Freeman) was okay. We’ve got to continue to develop depth. There’s no way you’re ever going to go into a year and play five O-lineman,” Holgorsen added.

The Coogs and Bearcats play this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.