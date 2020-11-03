VYPE Volleyball Rankings: Magnolia, Rosehill, TWCA make moves

There was some movement in volleyball rankings last week that had major implications.

Bridgeland fell to Cypress Ranch in a big loss while Oak Ridge rolled Grand Oaks to get back in the Top 10. Magnolia slammed No. 2 Magnolia West and Montgomery loss to Lake Creek.

So, what's on tap?

Memorial has a big week facing Stratford and Cy-Fair, while George Ranch faces Ridge Point for the district title. The Woodlands face Oak Ridge and up and comer Grand Oaks.

The private school rankings moved as well. St. Agnes is the new No. 1 and TWCA moves into the Top 5 with Rosehill Christian.

In other News. Klein's Annie Antar will become the all-time kill leader for the Bearkats. Seven Lakes' Aly Batenhorst will be given her All-American jersey on Tuesday.

...

CLASS 6A

1. Klein – KF, Collins this week

2. Seven Lakes – Covid has had Spartans out of play

3. Memorial– Big week with Stratford and Cy-Fair in the que

4. George Ranch – Big game vs Ridge Point this week

5. Pearland Dawson – Elsik, Pearland on deck

6. Clear Springs – Can make a splash with win over Clear Falls

7. The Woodlands – Huge week against Oak Ridge and Grand Oaks

8. Bridgeland – Blanked by Cypress Ranch. Will get back on track

9. Deer Park – Only Dobie and Pasadena Memorial in the way

10. Oak Ridge – Rise of the Ridge. Can bounce TWHS this week

…

CLASS 5A

1. Friendswood– At 16-1, are they the best team in HTown?

2. Fulshear – The Chargers are in striking distance to No. 1

3. Barbers Hill -- Undefeated in District Play. Peaking at right time

4. Magnolia -- Won 7 in a row including win over No. 2 Mag West

5. Foster-- Only district losses to Fulshear

OTHERS TO WATCH: Manvel, Magnolia West, Montgomery



...

CLASS 4A

1. Needville -- Undefeated squad opens with Boerne in playoffs

2. Huffman -- Beat Vidor in first round of postseason

...

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. St. Agnes – One of the most feared teams in HTown

2. Concordia Lutheran – Schedule getting tough over next few weeks

3. Rosehill Christian -- Undefeated in district play



3. Episcopal – Most talented squad

5. The Woodlands Christian Academy -- Win over LSA gives them District Title after moving up a Class