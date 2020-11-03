VYPE Class 4A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 10 (Oct. 29-31)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 4A teams and down just finished Week 10 of the season this past weekend. Who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week?





D’vonne Hmielewski (@5k_dvonne), Sealy

https://t.co/7XoWE3aDeO 5 total touchdowns, district championship game next week — D’vonne Hmielewski (@5k_dvonne) November 1, 2020

D'vonne Hmielewski has become one of the standout young talents at quarterback in the city. Last week in a 48-7 win over Wharton, Hmielewski tallied five total touchdowns going 11 of 17 for 148 yards and four scores through the air and then tacking on 143 yards and a score on just 11 carries on the ground. Those are impressive for a quarterback at any level as he racked up 291 yards of total offense. What a performance.

Trace Holmes, Sweeny

Trace Holmes helped Sweeny bounce back from a loss to Sealy to defeat Brookshire Royal 41-20 last week. Holmes led the Bulldogs offense going 6 of 8 for 128 yards and two scores through the air and also had 23 yards and a score on the ground. Then he flipped over to the defensive side of the ball and reeled in two interceptions and recorded seven tackles. That is an all-around performance.

Richard Reese, Bellville

Bellville is coming off a 47-10 victory over La Marque last week and Richard Reese is a major reason why. Reese has been electric this season for the Brahmas. Reese rushed for 206 yards and three scores on just 17 carries last week. Bellville's final game of the regular season got cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns at Sweeny and they will finish the season at 8-1 with a 4-1 mark in district. Reese caps the regular season with 1,471 yards and 20 touchdowns on 158 carries as they look towards the playoffs. In all eight games this year, Reese has broken the 100-yard mark.

Caleb Pierson, Huffman

Caleb Pierson has been unbelievable for Huffman this season and especially the past two weeks. He had 15 tackles last week against Splendora and followed up that performance with a 21-tackle outing against Vidor last week. That is 36 tackles in two weeks, that is ridiculous! Pierson received an offer from Southern Arkansas on Saturday.

Jaquell Bonner, Wheatley

That how I fight for FIRSTDIWN👌🏾💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/YCqNNodo9I — Jaquell Bonner (@BonnerJaquell) October 21, 2020

In Wheatley's win over Yates last week, Jaquell Bonner rushed for 153 yards on 24 carries and took the opening kickoff back for a touchdown. He showed off his speed last week against Yates and is a threat out of the backfield and the return game.

Article Powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

