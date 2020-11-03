71ºF

VYPE CAMPUS CLIPS: Eisenhower holds on in overtime to knock off Nimitz

The Eisenhower Eagles got a big overtime win over a tough Nimitz squad 33-27 to go 3-1 in district play.

RB Waymon Finley led the way on the ground with some punishing runs. Next up for Ike is MacArthur, while Nimitz faces Westfield.

