VYPE CAMPUS CLIPS: Eisenhower holds on in overtime to knock off Nimitz

The Eisenhower Eagles got a big overtime win over a tough Nimitz squad 33-27 to go 3-1 in district play.
RB Waymon Finley led the way on the ground with some punishing runs. Next up for Ike is MacArthur, while Nimitz faces Westfield.
