VYPE Austin UIL & TAPPS Football Rankings (11/2)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season coverage continues with updated area rankings for the following classifications: UIL 6A, 5A and 4A and TAPPS 11-Man and Six-Man. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Football Rankings:



#1 Westlake: 5-0 (Previous: #2)

#2 Lake Travis: 4-0 (Previous: #1)

#3 Killeen Shoemaker: 5-0 (Previous: #3)

#4 Austin Vandegrift: 4-1 (Previous: #4)

#5 Temple: 5-1 (Previous: #5)

#6 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 5-1 (Previous: #6)

#7 Round Rock: 3-2 (Previous: #9)

#8 Austin High: 4-1 (Previous: NR)

#9 Harker Heights: 3-3 (Previous: #8)

#10 Hays: 3-3 (Previous: #7)

Fell out: Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 2-3 (Previous: #10)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division I Football Rankings:

#1 Cedar Park: 5-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Dripping Springs: 4-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Georgetown: 4-1 (Previous: #3)

#4 Pflugerville: 4-1 (Previous: #4)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

#5 Buda Johnson: 4-1 (Previous: NR)



Fell out: Pflugerville Hendrickson: 3-2 (Previous: #5)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II Football Rankings:

#1 Liberty Hill: 6-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Leander Rouse: 5-1 (Previous: #3)

#3 Austin Northeast Early College: 3-1 (Previous: #5)

#4 Marble Falls: 3-1 (Previous: #2)

#5 Georgetown East View: 3-3 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Leander Glenn: 3-3 (Previous: #4)

VYPE Austin UIL 4A Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas: 7-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Salado: 9-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Giddings: 7-2 (Previous: #4)

#4 Wimberley: 7-3 (Previous: #3)

#5 Austin LBJ Early College: 4-2 (Previous: #5)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

#6 Burnet: 5-4 (Previous: #6)



#7 Fredericksburg: 5-4 (Previous: #8)

#8 Smithville: 4-5 (Previous: #9)

#9 La Grange: 4-5 (Previous: #7)

#10 Manor New Technology: 2-3 (Previous: #10)

VYPE Austin TAPPS 11-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Regents School of Austin: 6-0 (Previous: #1)

Photo by VYPE Media's Bradley Collier.

#2 Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy: 4-1 (Previous: #2)



#3 Central Texas Christian School: 4-1 (Previous: #3)

#4 Brentwood Christian School: 4-2 (Previous: #4)

#5 Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic: 1-4 (Previous: #5)



VYPE Austin TAPPS Six-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Austin Veritas Academy: 6-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Fredericksburg Heritage School: 3-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Cedar Park Summit Christian Academy: 3-1 (Previous: #3)

#4 San Marcos Academy: 4-2 (Previous: #4)

#5 Faith Academy of Marble Falls: 3-2 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Temple Holy Trinity Catholic: 2-2 (Previous: #5)

