‘We like our team.’ Texans quiet as trade deadline passes

HOUSTON – J.J. Watt and Will Fuller are still Texans after the NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday.

It was widely reported that the Green Bay Packers were looking for another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, and Will Fuller was on their wish list. According to ESPN, Green Bay officials were split on whether or not to make the move and it ended up not going through.

Fuller, who is in the final year of his rookie contract, appeared to be waiting to hear his fate, as the wide receiver posted this GIF on Twitter:

Of course, the other player in question was J.J. Watt, although that seemed far fetch from the get-go. Houston fans can rest easy knowing Watt is still in Houston.

Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair was on Sports Radio 610 Monday morning.

“No big moves,” McNair said. “You’ll see some little things happened over the weekend but no big moves. We like our players. We like our team.”

The only move made was last Friday; Texans Defensive tackle Eli Ankou to the Cowboys in exchange for a seventh-round pick.