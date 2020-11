Published: November 3, 2020, 11:35 am Updated: November 3, 2020, 11:42 am

The Pasadena Memorial Mavs doubled up South Houston 34-17 to go to 4-2 and 1-1 in District 22-6A.

The Mavs currently sit in the fourth spot and face Channelview this weekend.

