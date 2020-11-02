Astros make qualifying offer to several free agents, including George Springer

HOUSTON – The baseball offseason is off and running and Sunday the Astros announced their decisions regarding qualifying offers for their free agents.

Astros General Manager James Click announced in a statement that they declined the $18.9 set qualifying offer for Josh Reddick, Michael Brantley and Brad Peacock.

The Astros did, as expected, make an official offer for outfielder George Springer. He is expected to decline and wait for the big-money deals in the weeks ahead. Springer is one of the most sought after free agents this winter. The Astros believe they will still make their best run at keeping Springer in Houston, where he has been since 2014 on the big league level.

In 51 games this past season, Springer had 14 home runs and 32 RBI while hitting .265. In the playoffs, he heated up in the playoffs and made more homers and 10 runs batted, leading the Astros to the ALCS.

The team also had an option decision on relief pitcher Brooks Raley, who they acquired from the Reds in early August. He’ll make $2 million in 2021 if he makes the big league roster. He made 17 relief appearances, including six in the postseason.