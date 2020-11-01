Houston athletes and their families rock Halloween

HOUSTON – Halloween is the chance for creativity to show. During a pandemic, there may not be traditional celebrations, but folks still want to dress up.

Here are some Houston athletes and their families:

Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton did it big: Verlander as Captain Hook, Upton as Peter Pan, their daughter as Tinker Bell, Upton’s mom as Wendy, and their dog as the gator!

Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman and fiance Reagan went as “The Billies," Billie Eilish and Billy Ray Cyrus.

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and his wife took the Sesame Street route. Their son went as Woody, and their daughters as Moana!

Josh Reddick

Avengers Assemble! Josh Reddick and his wife rocked the Superhero theme.