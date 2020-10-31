KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week: Week 6

KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week are back.

Here are the Week 6 Plays of the Week:

Bronze: Kinkaid Wide Receiver Dillon Bell gets two plays - breaking a tackle on a touchdown run out of the Wildcat and a stiff arm on the next touchdown out of the same set. Bell had 4 rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in a 36-8 win for Kinkaid.

Silver: Stratford Wide Receiver Hawkins Polley catches a ball across the middle from A.J. Abbott and then lays out the defensive back on his way to the end zone.

Gold: Katy running back Jalen Davis takes a pitch and breaks off a 70 yard touchdown run as part of a Katy win over Dickinson.