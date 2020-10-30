VYPE Live Lineup - 10/30/20

77ºF

5PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. St. Joseph

530PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Davis

530PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Spring

6:30PM - Volleyball: Elgin vs. Manor

6:30PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Manvel

6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. La Porte

6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Galveston Ball

6:45PM - Football: Fort Bend Dulles vs. Travis

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge

7PM - Football: Regents vs. John Paul II

7PM - Football: Wimberley vs. Kennedale

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Glenn

7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Byron Nelson

7PM - Football: All Saints Episcopal vs. Midland Christian

7PM - Football: Second Baptist vs. Frassati Catholic

7PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. Geronimo Navarro

7PM - Football: Needville vs. Bay City

7PM - Football: Eisenhower vs. Nimitz

7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Stratford

7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Floresville

7:30PM - Football: Hays vs. Westlake

7:30PM - Football: Lehman vs. Johnson

7:30PM - Football: TWCA vs. St. Joseph

7:30PM - Football: SACS vs. Concordia

