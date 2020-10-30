VYPE Live Lineup - 10/30/20
5PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. St. Joseph
530PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Davis
530PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Spring
6:30PM - Volleyball: Elgin vs. Manor
6:30PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Manvel
6:30PM - Volleyball: Lee vs. La Porte
6:30PM - Volleyball: Sterling vs. Galveston Ball
6:45PM - Football: Fort Bend Dulles vs. Travis
7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Cedar Ridge
7PM - Football: Regents vs. John Paul II
7PM - Football: Wimberley vs. Kennedale
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Glenn
7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Byron Nelson
7PM - Football: All Saints Episcopal vs. Midland Christian
7PM - Football: Second Baptist vs. Frassati Catholic
7PM - Football: Houston Christian vs. Geronimo Navarro
7PM - Football: Needville vs. Bay City
7PM - Football: Eisenhower vs. Nimitz
7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Stratford
7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Floresville
7:30PM - Football: Hays vs. Westlake
7:30PM - Football: Lehman vs. Johnson
7:30PM - Football: TWCA vs. St. Joseph
7:30PM - Football: SACS vs. Concordia
