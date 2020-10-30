Is Tompkins under-appreciated? Presented by Athlete Training + Health

Is Katy Tompkins under-appreciated?

Possibly so. VYPE's No. 9 ranked team might feel a little disrespected. The Falcons knocked off VYPE's Class 5A No. 5 Magnolia Bulldogs to open the season. The 'Dogs are legit running the ball and play good defense.

What's confusing is the 10-7 win over Clear Springs. That didn't make too much sense but its 2020, so let's move on.

Since then, Tompkins crushed Cinco Ranch 55-0 and then-Top 5 Katy Taylor 28-0.

The Falcons will cruise through the next three weeks and then it's Katy week. The game was originally scheduled a few weeks back to be televised by the KUBE. COVID-19 has backed it up until late November.

So, who is getting it done at Tompkins?





It's been a little throw-back football – great defense and some ground-and-pound.

The Tompkins D has only given up seven points per game. They blitz and can cover downfield. The special teams got things going last week with a blocked punt, scoop and score against Taylor.

The offense is rolling with Bama-commit Jalen Milroe. The QB is averaging over 110 yards a game through the air and 35 yards on the ground. In the backfield, Tulsa-commit Marquis Shoulders has over 420 yards on the ground, while Katy-transfer Sherman Smith has 350 yards. Both are home-run hitters.

The 4-0 Tompkins is the largest school by enrollment in the district so they will go 6A DI and face the likes of Ridge Point, Travis, George Ranch or Dulles.

Coach Todd McVey's philosophy results in staying power through the rest of the regular season and the playoffs.

So, warning H-Town… don't sleep on Tompkins.

About Athlete Training + Health

Athlete Training + Health's mission is to use best practices of health and performance to provide a world-class training environment for active adults and athletes of all ages and abilities. Our multi-field, state-of-the-art facilities are equipped with advanced pro-style weight rooms and dedicated areas for adult and youth athletes. ATH's highly-skilled coaches deploy training strategies that elevate – regardless of age or ability – athletes' performance to the highest level through consistent evaluation and education. A key component of ATH is its forward-thinking approach to collaboration with hospital systems, professional sports teams, universities and independent school districts to raise the bar for health and performance training. For more: www.athletetrainingandhealth.com.