DFW Football: Week 10/Week 6 Friday Quick Looks

Week 10/Week 6 continues around these parts under the Friday night lights. Playoffs spots are being sewn up and schedules are still being adjusted on the fly.

#9 Denton Guyer (4-1, 2-0) vs. #15 Prosper (3-0, 1-0)

The area's toughest district - 5-6A - has the spotlight of the week with a Top 25 matchup between Guyer and Prosper. Guyer had a 20-point win last week over McKinney that still showed some flaws while Prosper eked out a 10-point over a stingy Little Elm team. Guyer's offense has been stellar outside of the loss to Denton Ryan, scoring no less than 55 points in its wins. Prosper has not scored more than 30 points this year but are holding teams to 19 points a game.

Big question: Can Prosper pull off another upset in a big-time matchup or does Guyer have too much power to slow down?



#1 Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-0) vs. #3 Plano John Paul II (2-1)

It's a rematch of last year's TAPPS DI state title. Parish is off to another torrid start at 5-0, with an average win margin of 26.6 points and could very well be state-bound in 2020. Because of a COVID-ravished schedule, PJP has only played three games, wining its last two over Bishop Lynch and Midland Christian.

Big question: Can Plano John Paul II slow down Preston Stone and the Parish attack?



#5 Frisco (4-0, 2-0) vs. Frisco Liberty (4-1, 2-0)

7-5A DII is a district packed with teams off to great starts in 2020, including No. 5 Frisco and Frisco Liberty with combined records of 8-1. After slower starts in Week 1 for both teams, each has rattled off big wins the since, including a 30-point win for Frisco over Lebanon Trail and a 42-point win for Liberty over Lake Dallas.

Big question: Can Frisco limit Liberty's big-play ability or will Liberty turn this one into a track meet?



Midlothian (3-0, 1-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (2-0, 1-0)

In five combined games this year, these two teams have put up 243 points with no team scoring less than 48 points in a game. The difference between the two is that Midlothian is holding teams to 14.6 points per game while Heritage is allowing 33 points per game.

Big question: Will Midlothian be able to suffocate the Heritage offense and pick up another big district win?

#9 Glen Rose (8-0) vs. #2 Grandview (7-0)

It was a highly-touted pre-district matchup that was postponned because of COVID. We finally get to see this Top 10, cross-class matchup. Glen Rose, aside from a forfeit win last week, has defeated opponents by an average of 31 points per game with big wins over Gatesville and Decatur. Grandview looks like it's on the way to another state run as it is holding opponents to 10 points a game and has scored an incredible 214 points in its last three games.

Big question: Can Glen Rose continue to show it is a contender in 2020?

