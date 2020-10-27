Xfinity Sports Desk: Here’s what to watch for in Houston sports this week

HOUSTON – Hello from the Xfinity sports desk! Here’s what the KPRC team is watching as the week begins

TEXANS - POTENTIAL TRADES?

1-6 is not an ideal way to start the season for any team, but especially one that has spent so much money on its roster. Yes, former head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien is gone; but the damage done from trades and odd roster choices is still evident every Sunday. With the loss to the Packers, the Texans enter their BYE week; usually a week of rest. As player Deshaun Watson reiterated, they need it.

But the trade deadline is also approaching. This week, expect rumors of potential trades the Texans could make that would help them financially and, hopefully, on the field.

ROCKETS - NEW HEAD COACH?

The NBA bubble experiment was a success, but the Rockets didn’t leave with the championship, and it opened discussions as to whether their championship window is closing. Rafael Stone has officially taken over as general manager after Daryl Morey decided to step down from his position, but we still don’t know who will be replacing former head coach Mike D’Antoni. Many think it will be Jeff Van Gundy or John Lucas.

ASTROS - CAN THEY KEEP SPRINGER?

We may not know the answer to this one immediately. Keeping George Springer will be expensive, so General Manager James Click has some decisions to make. And it’s not just Springer; will the Astros give Michael Brantley a qualifying offer? Altuve, Verlander, and Greinke are costing the Astros a pretty penny. We’ll see what Click decides, although we may not have the answer any time soon.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Head coach Dana Holgorsen and the Houston Cougars showed out on Saturday against Navy. Rice was close to winning their season opener against Middle Tennessee State, though they fell short. The Aggies had a bye week, but are now preparing for Arkansas. And how about those Longhorns with the dominant win against Baylor? Tom Herman and the crew face Oklahoma State this Saturday.

Stick with KPRC 2 this week for all your sports news!