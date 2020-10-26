VYPE VOLLEYBALL RANKINGS: Shake-ups in Rankings (Photo Gallery)

Break up the Memorial Mustangs.

The SBISD squad knocked off No. 3 Dawson and Ridge Point last week, putting the city on notice. The 'Stangs are loaded.

The Woodlands aren't going away. The Highlanders put away Grand Oaks in five games to remain in first in district. Staying up north, Montgomery has it rolling in Class 5A, winning 10 straight, while TWCA is putting it together in TAPPS 4A.

In Class 4A, the Houston area has two state powers in Needville and Huffman. Both are undefeated entering the postseason. Deer Park moves into the Class 6A Top 10.

...



Here are the RANKINGS

CLASS 6A

1. Klein – No one is touching the Bearkats in district... No one

2. Seven Lakes – Same goes for Seven Lakes... Will run the table in 19-6A

3. Memorial – Big win over Cy-Fair puts them in lead position in district

4. Bridgeland – Have only lost four sets in 9 district games

5. George Ranch – Have only lost one game in 8 district games

6. Pearland Dawson – Whoaaaaaa. Fell to Memorial 3-0



7. Clear Springs – Are they the power down South?

8. The Woodlands – Beat Grand Oaks to take 4-0 record in district

9. Deer Park -- Undefeated in district play

10. Grand Oaks -- Big game against Oak Ridge Tuesday

OTHERS TO WATCH: Atascocita, Clear Falls, Katy, Oak Ridge, Pearland, Summer Creek



…

CLASS 5A

1. Friendswood – Going untouched in district

2. Magnolia West – Alyssa May powering West

3. Fulshear – Gaining momentum for postseason in Class 5A

4. Montgomery -- Have won 10 in a row

5. Barbers Hill -- Undefeated in district

OTHERS TO WATCH -- Manvel, Foster

...



CLASS 4A - Start Playoffs This Week

1. Needville -- 29-0 and No. 1

2. Huffman -- Undefeated as well

...

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Concordia Lutheran – HUGE game vs St. Agnes Tuesday Night

2. St. Agnes – No. 1 on the line vs Concordia Lutheran

3. Episcopal – Wins vs Deer Park and John Cooper last week

4. The Woodlands Christian -- Putting it together in district play

4. St. Pius X – Faces Kelly Catholic this week