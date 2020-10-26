VYPE Class 6A Football Rankings: Oak, Clear Springs; Cy Park break into Rankings

It was a weekend full of interesting games.

So, what happened you ask?

The biggest upset was Katy Tompkins blanking No. 4 Katy Taylor 28-0 to remain undefeated.

Bridgeland is now the king of Cy-Fair ISD with an easy win over Cypress Ranch. Cy-Fair is lurking in the other CFISD district, however, and they do play each other.

Tomball Memorial continues to break scoreboards hanging 64 this weekend over Klein Cain. Staying in Klein... Oak slammed Klein Collins to move into the rankings. Shadow Creek got its first-ever Class 6A win over Stake Jesuit.

Welcome to the rankings Clear Springs and Cy Park. It's the first time ever Cy Park has been ranked in its short history.

VYPE Class 6A Top 20

No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (5-0) Defeated West Brook 55-14; Next up Humble

No. 2 Katy Tigers (3-0) DNP; Next Up Dickinson

No. 3 Bridgeland Bears (5-0) Defeated Cy Ranch 29-17; Next Up Cy Park

No. 4 Cy-Fair Bobcats (5-0) Defeated Jersey Village 56-21; Next Up Northbrook

No. 5 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (5-0) Defeated Klein Cain 64-49; Next Up Klein

No. 6 Spring Lions (4-0) Eisenhower 49-2; Next Up Davis

No. 7 Pearland Dawson Eagles (5-0) Defeated Alief Taylor 39-0; Up Next Strake Jesuit

No. 8 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (4-0) Defeated South Houston 48-7; Next Up Pasadena

No. 9 Katy Tompkins Falcons (4-0) Defeated Katy Taylor 28-0; Next Up Morton Ranch

No. 10 Westfield Mustangs (2-1) Bye; Next Up MacArthur

No. 11 Atascocita Eagles (1-1) Defeated Humble 66-0; Next Up Kingwood

No. 12 Klein Oak (2-1) Defeated Klein Collins 26-0; Open

No. 13 Dickinson Gators (2-0) Defeated Brazoswood 59-0; Up Next Katy

No. 14 Katy Taylor Mustangs (4-1) Lost to Tompkins 28-0; Next Up Mayde Creek

No. 15 Grand Oaks Grizzlies (4-0) DNP; Up Next College Park

No. 16 Shadow Creek Sharks (1-2) Defeated Strake Jesuit 33-0; Up Next Alvin

No. 17 Pearland Oilers (4-1) Defeated Elsik 42-13; Up Next Alief Taylor

No. 18 Clear Springs (3-2) Defeated Clear Falls 27-14; Up Next Clear Creek

No. 19 Cy Park (4-1) Defeated Cypress Falls 61-41; Up Next Bridgeland

No. 20 Mayde Creek Rams (3-1) DNP; Next Up Katy Taylor

Others to Watch: College Park, Oak Ridge, Tomball