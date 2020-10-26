VYPE Class 6A Football Rankings: Oak, Clear Springs; Cy Park break into Rankings

It was a weekend full of interesting games.
So, what happened you ask?
The biggest upset was Katy Tompkins blanking No. 4 Katy Taylor 28-0 to remain undefeated.
Bridgeland is now the king of Cy-Fair ISD with an easy win over Cypress Ranch. Cy-Fair is lurking in the other CFISD district, however, and they do play each other.
Tomball Memorial continues to break scoreboards hanging 64 this weekend over Klein Cain. Staying in Klein... Oak slammed Klein Collins to move into the rankings. Shadow Creek got its first-ever Class 6A win over Stake Jesuit.
Welcome to the rankings Clear Springs and Cy Park. It's the first time ever Cy Park has been ranked in its short history.
THE BIG MOVERS
VYPE Class 6A Top 20
No. 1 North Shore Mustangs (5-0) Defeated West Brook 55-14; Next up Humble
No. 2 Katy Tigers (3-0) DNP; Next Up Dickinson
No. 3 Bridgeland Bears (5-0) Defeated Cy Ranch 29-17; Next Up Cy Park
No. 4 Cy-Fair Bobcats (5-0) Defeated Jersey Village 56-21; Next Up Northbrook
No. 5 Tomball Memorial Wildcats (5-0) Defeated Klein Cain 64-49; Next Up Klein
No. 6 Spring Lions (4-0) Eisenhower 49-2; Next Up Davis
No. 7 Pearland Dawson Eagles (5-0) Defeated Alief Taylor 39-0; Up Next Strake Jesuit
No. 8 Pasadena Dobie Longhorns (4-0) Defeated South Houston 48-7; Next Up Pasadena
No. 9 Katy Tompkins Falcons (4-0) Defeated Katy Taylor 28-0; Next Up Morton Ranch
No. 10 Westfield Mustangs (2-1) Bye; Next Up MacArthur
No. 11 Atascocita Eagles (1-1) Defeated Humble 66-0; Next Up Kingwood
No. 12 Klein Oak (2-1) Defeated Klein Collins 26-0; Open
No. 13 Dickinson Gators (2-0) Defeated Brazoswood 59-0; Up Next Katy
No. 14 Katy Taylor Mustangs (4-1) Lost to Tompkins 28-0; Next Up Mayde Creek
No. 15 Grand Oaks Grizzlies (4-0) DNP; Up Next College Park
No. 16 Shadow Creek Sharks (1-2) Defeated Strake Jesuit 33-0; Up Next Alvin
No. 17 Pearland Oilers (4-1) Defeated Elsik 42-13; Up Next Alief Taylor
No. 18 Clear Springs (3-2) Defeated Clear Falls 27-14; Up Next Clear Creek
No. 19 Cy Park (4-1) Defeated Cypress Falls 61-41; Up Next Bridgeland
No. 20 Mayde Creek Rams (3-1) DNP; Next Up Katy Taylor
Others to Watch: College Park, Oak Ridge, Tomball