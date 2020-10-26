VYPE Class 5A Football Rankings: Foster, Manvel, Lake Creek beat ranked opponents

Three games in Class 5A were between ranked teams last weekend.

Foster hung on to beat Hightower in a 35-34 nail-biter, while Lake Creek knocked off formerly ranked Fulshear 39-7.

Manvel bounced back after losing to North Shore to beat ranked Angleton 49-28.

Magnolia is steadily dominating their opponents, while Magnolia West moves into the Top 10. West beat Caney Creek 97-0.

VYPE 5A Top 10



No. 1 Foster Falcons (3-0) Defeated Hightower 35-34; Next Up Kempner

No. 2 Katy Paetow Panthers (4-0) Defeated Wisdom 64-0; Next Up Terry

No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (4-0) Defeated Waltrip 68-0; Next Up Sharpstown

No. 4 Manvel Mavericks (3-1) Defeated Angleton 49-28; Next up Milby

No. 5 Magnolia Bulldogs (4-1) Defeated Cleveland 65-12; Next Up Caney Creek

No. 6 Fort Bend Hightower (1-2) Lost to Foster 35-34; Next Up Angleton

No. 7 Lake Creek (4-1) Defeated Fulshear 39-7; Up Next Rudder

No. 8 Magnolia West (4-1) Defeated Caney Creek 97-0; Next Up Waller

No. 9 La Porte (3-1) Defeated Sterling 23-20; Off

No. 10 Angleton (3-1) Lost to Manvel 49-28; Next Up Hightower

Others to Watch: Willowridge