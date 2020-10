Baytown Lee used an explosive passing game to fly past Goose Creek Memorial 28-14 in an all-important District 9-5A DI contest.

QB Christian Olige threw for four scores, three going to Adrian Boston. Olige is just under the 1,000-yard plateau for passing yards in just five games.

Lee currently holds the fourth playoff spot behind Port Arthur Memorial, United and La Porte. The Ganders are off next week and then play Ball. GC-M is off next week before playing Sterling.