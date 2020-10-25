The Latest: Gase hands off Jets’ play calls to Loggains

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase yells instructions during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

The Latest on Week 7 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

1:45 p.m.

At 0-6, New York Jets coach Adam Gase said the team was looking for anything that might help them get a victory.

Well, Gase decided to hand off playcalling duties on offense to offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains — and it seemed to help give the Jets a bit of a spark.

Sam Darnold, making his first start since missing two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, marched New York down the field before the drive stalled in the red zone. But, Sergio Castillo booted a 29-yard field goal — his first NFL kick — to give the Jets a 3-0 lead.

New York is last or near last in several offensive categories, and Gase said two weeks ago he would consider everything to try to jumpstart the offense. He maintained playcalling duties in last week’s 24-0 loss at Miami. But, as the New York Post first reported Sunday, Loggains was calling the plays to start the game against Buffalo.

The Jets’ second drive also stalled in the red zone, with La’Mical Perine getting stuffed for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 on the Bills 18.

New York leads 3-0.

— Dennis Waszak Jr. reporting from East Rutherford, New Jersey.

___

1:35 p.m.

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham has injured his left knee in the first quarter at Cincinnati.

Beckham got hurt while trying to make a tackle after quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on his first pass. Beckham was the intended receiver on the play, but Mayfield badly underthrew him down the right sideline.

The Browns said Beckham’s return is questionable.

Beckham revealed earlier this week he has been dealing with a toe injury the past few weeks.

The three-time Pro Bowler has had a good start in his second season with Cleveland. He came in with 23 catches for 319 yards.

Cincinnati leads Cleveland 7-0.

___

1:25 p.m.

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers won the toss and used up more than nine minutes to take an early lead in the showdown of the AFC’s last two undefeated teams.

The Steelers went 75 yards in 16 plays over 9:18, and Roethlisberger hit Diontae Johnson for an 11-yard TD that put Pittsburgh ahead of Tennessee 7-0. It was the first time the Steelers scored a touchdown on their opening drive in 23 games.

Tennessee and Pittsburgh both came in 5-0 in this game rescheduled by the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak. The Titans have the NFL’s worst defense on third down, and the Steelers converted four third downs on the drive.

— Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee

___

12:55 p.m.

A matchup between the AFC's last two unbeaten teams highlights the early games on Sunday's NFL slate when Tennessee hosts Pittsburgh.

There are only three undefeated teams remaining in the entire league. Seattle is the other, and the Seahawks have a tough matchup of their own Sunday night at Arizona.

The Titans are coming off an overtime win over Houston, and three of their other victories were by three points or fewer.

Pittsburgh pounded Cleveland 38-7 last weekend, but the Steelers are being tested by their schedule. They play at Baltimore next after facing Tennessee.

___

