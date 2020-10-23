DFW Football: Week 9 Friday Quick Looks

Week 9/Week 5 continues after some interesting turns of events in Thursday's games, including McKinney Boyd stomping all over Denton Braswell, Plano West getting the comeback win over Lewisville and Sachse restoring balance with a big win over Garland.

Let's check out the intriguing games for Friday night across the Metroplex, including some inside information from coaches.

Arlington Bowie (3-0) vs. Arlington Lamar (1-2)

It's the 8-6A district opener with Bowie off to a strong 3-0 start to the year after a big win last week over South Grand Prairie while Arlington Lamar has stuttered a bit to begin the 2020 season. Last year, Lamar won this district matchup 32-17. Bowie has only scored more than 30 points this year once while Lamar has lost both games when it has had to score 28 or more points.

Arlington Lamar head coach Laban DeLay said: "We need to have zoom focus on the execution of our individual assignments in all three phases of the game."

Dallas Carter (3-0) vs. Wilmer-Hutchins (2-0)

It's a rivalry matchup between these two DISD schools. Last year, this game went into overtime with Wilmer-Hutchins winning 19-13, and is 1-5 in its last six meetings. Carter has not allowed more than 21 points in its three games while Wilmer-Hutchins is averaging 28.5 points a game. The winner of this one will have the 8-4A Division I district lead.

Dallas Carter head coach Spencer Gilbert said: "We have a mental hurdle to get over. We need to get off to a great start offensively and play from ahead."



Wilmer-Hutchins head coach Elzie Barnett said: "We need to focus on getting better offensive production from our running backs and receivers. Our offensive timing is off, and it hinders our ability to get off to fast start."



Colleyville Heritage (1-0) vs. Richland (3-0)

It's been a while since Colleyville Heritage has played (September 26) while Richland is off to a hot start after an 11-point win over Timber Creek last week and is averaging 44.67 points per game. The last time these two met, Heritage won 37-15 when both teams were in 8-5A DII. Overall, Heritage has not lost to Richland since at least the 2004 season (the furthest MaxPreps goes back in time). Neither coach responded to request for comment.

Rockwall-Heath (3-1) vs. #23 Rockwall (3-1)

Rockwall is coming off a drubbing against Highland Park last week while Heath torched McKinney North. Rockwall has won the last two meetings between these two as Heath won 28-27 in 2017. This opens up 10-6A play for both teams and points could be at a premium tonight as both teams like to get up and down the field and score early and often.

Rockwall-Heath head coach Mike Spradlin said: "We need to remain focused on getting better each and every day. Attention to the details, and staying aggressive are the keys for us this week."

Rockwall head coach Trey Brooks said: "On Friday night it is all about execution for us. If we are able to get out there and execute the plan, we feel like we have a great chance to win."



Marcus (3-0) vs. Flower Mound (2-1)

The 6-6A district opener is the Battle of the Mound as Marcus won last year's meeting after Flower Mound won in 2018. District could be wide open this year as Plano West topped Lewisville, so getting off to a strong start in district play will be imperative for both teams. Marcus has won in three different ways this year - shootout, low-scoring and dominant - while Flower Mound has struggled to point consistent points on the board.

Marcus head coach Kevin Atkinson said: "Our main focus is not beat ourselves…in other words…do not make mistakes that hurt our chances of playing well."



Flower Mound coach Brian Basil said: "We will need to establish our run game on offense, win the turnover margin and take away their big play ability."



PICKIN' SZN

I was 3-0 yesterday in picking Guyer, Eaton and Midlothian. Here's a refresher on the rest of the Week 9/Week 5 picks.

Frisco Liberty over Lake Dallas

Timberview over Burleson

Arlington over Grand Prairie

Brock over Boyd

Arlington Lamar over Arlington Bowie

Colleyville Heritage over Richland

Marcus over Flower Mound

Jesuit over Richardson Pearce

Rockwall over Rockwall-Heath

FW North Side over FW South Hills

Weatherford over Haltom