5 Takeaways from Bridgeland-Cypress Ranch game

Cypress Ranch was once the big boy on the block in the Cy-Fair ISD, but the Bridgeland Bears are the new kids with a fancy new car.

The Bears beat 29-17 to take the pole position for District 16-6A as we go week to week with Covid 19. It was 24-0 at the half as the Bears cruised late.

Hear are the Big 5 Takeways from Thursday night's game.

1. Bridgeland QB Weigman is the Truth

Conner Weigman accounted for 297 yards of offense with his arm and feet. He is football IQ is off the charts. He did take off too early to run on a few plays tonight.

...

2. Bear Defense has Some Teeth

Daniel Grigsbee, Bryce McMorris, Gavan Kaspar and Oghenemine Imarah get after it on defense. Imarah leads the charge up front with an extremely high motor. The LB and DBs are really good as well.

...

3. Too Little Too Late

Cypress Ranch couldn't get the offense going AT ALL in the first half. Not protection, no running game and QB DJ Ciers was 2 for 4 for 0 yards rushing. The WRs couldn't get much separation either. The second half got better outscoring Bridgeland 17-5 after halftime.

...

4. Does Bridgeland have Staying Power in the Postseason?

Doing a little prognostication, with the Bears winning district and being the No. 1 DII team, they would possibly face Klein Collins then Westfield in Round 2. Pretty tough route.

...

5. Romario Noel Looks the Part

Cypress Ranch DB Noel is huge and the Bears didn't challenge them much on his side of the field. The Baylor-commit was also pretty good on supporting the run.



