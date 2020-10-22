VYPE Play of the Week (Week 8): Pick Six Was Shining Eaton Moment

Check out the VYPE Play of the Week from Week 8 of the 2020 Texas High School Football season. It was voted on by you, the fans! This week's play comes from a Friday matchup. Kalil Girault's pick six helped Haslet Eaton stay competitive in a 44-37 loss against Aubrey Braswell.

Come back every Tuesday for our weekly Play of the Week poll and every Thursday to see who won.

VYPE Week 8 Play of the Week www.youtube.com

