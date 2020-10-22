VYPE Austin UIL 6A & 5A Volleyball Rankings (10/22)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school volleyball season coverage continues with updated area UIL 6A and UIL 5A rankings. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage in the coming days.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:

#1 Lake Travis: 10-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 14-2 (Previous: #3)

#3 Westlake: 8-2 (Previous: #2)



#4 Austin High: 11-2 (Previous: #5)

#5 Austin Vandegrift: 8-3 (Previous: #9)

#6 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 9-4 (Previous: #4)

#7 Killeen Shoemaker: 7-2 (Previous: #6)

#8 Harker Heights: 6-2 (Previous: NR)

#9 Round Rock Stony Point: 6-3 (Previous: NR)

#10 Round Rock: 6-5 (Previous: #7)

Fell out: Round Rock Westwood: 7-8 (Previous: #8) and Copperas Cove: 5-5 (Previous: #10)

Honorable Mentions: San Marcos (5-4), Killeen Ellison (5-4), Belton (6-6), Austin Bowie (5-6) and Hays (5-7)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings:



#1 Dripping Springs: 10-3 (Previous: #1)

#2 Cedar Park: 8-3 (Previous: #3)



#3 Austin Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders: 11-0 (Previous: #6)

#4 Liberty Hill: 11-3 (Previous: #2)

#5 Leander Rouse: 7-5 (Previous: #5)

#6 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 10-3 (Previous: #9)

#7 Austin Anderson: 9-1 (Previous: #4)

#8 Georgetown: 8-5 (Previous: #8)

#9 Austin McCallum: 9-2 (Previous: #7)

#10 Pflugerville Connally: 9-5 (Previous: #10)

Honorable Mentions: Leander Glenn (7-7), Bastrop (6-8), Lockhart (5-7), Leander (6-9) and Austin Crockett Early College (4-6)

