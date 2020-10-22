On Point: San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Volleyball Rankings 10/22

Not much shifting this week in rankings as the top 10 have held their records pretty tightly. Continuing to stay mentally focused and ready to compete the San Antonio area teams get ready to wind down the season and head into playoffs. O'Connor continues the undefeated season, without even dropping a set and our San Antonio ISD schools have jumped back in full force! Take a look at the updated rankings below.

VYPE San Antonio UIL 5A/6A Top 10 Volleyball Rankings (10/22):

#1 Helotes O'Connor (Previously: 1)

#2 San Antonio Reagan (Previously:2)

#3 San Antonio Madison (Previously: 3)

#4 San Antonio Brandeis (Previously:4)

#5 Smithson Valley (Previously: 6)

#6 New Braunfels Canyon (Previously: 7)

#7 San Antonio Clark (Previously: 5)

#8 Alamo Heights (Previously: 9)

#9 New Braunfels (Previously: 8)

#10 San Antonio Harlan (Previously: 10)

Honorable Mentions: Schertz Clemens, Medina Valley, San Antonio Churchill, Kerrville Tivy, Cibolo Steele, East Central, Boerne Champion, San Antonio Taft, Seguin

For more sports coverage, follow VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook and @VYPESATX Instagram/Twitter) on social media.

Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.