5-STARS: The Private School Playmakers powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in the private school realm in Houston.

VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from across the private school ranks in this edition of Private School Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Ben Shearer - The Woodlands Christian Academy Cross Country

We all knew Ben Shearer was really good. We knew coming into this year, Shearer is the hands down favorite to win another TAPPS State Championship. But now, he is amongst the best in the country. At the Desert Twilight Festival at the beginning of October, Shearer posted a 5K time of 14:39.60. That still stands as the third-fastest time in the nation. He is only three seconds behind Ethan Strand (Vestavia Hills HS, Alabama) and nine seconds back of the nation's best in Parker Wolfe (Cherry Creek High School, Colorado). Ben Shearer could very well by season's end be the No. 1 boys cross country runner in the United States.

Toyosi Onabanjo (@ToyosiOnabanjo) - St. Agnes Volleyball

Congrats Toyosi on your commitment to be a student-athlete at IOWA! We are so proud of you and appreciate your hard work and perseverance toward becoming an Academy Woman. pic.twitter.com/PMNX5YTmA7 — SAA Volleyball (@saa_vb) October 16, 2020

Recently St. Agnes Academy senior Toyosi Onabanjo verbally committed to Iowa to continue her volleyball career. Entering this season, Onabanjo was coming off a year where she had earned first-team, all-state and first-team, all-district honors. Recently, Onabanjo was named the MVP of the Houston Open Tournament that St. Agnes played in.

Eli Smith - Second Baptist School Football

Eli Smith is a rushing machine. Against The Woodlands Christian Academy last week, Smith went off for 160 yards and three scores on just 13 carries. That is an impressive 12.3 yards per carry. Smith is a catalyst to the Second Baptist School offense as they look to continue their winning ways this week against Lutheran South Academy.

Maddox Kopp - St. Thomas Football

| @vypehouston Player of the Week Fan Poll | @maddox_kopp (verbal #GoCougs) school-record 8 TD passes & 533 yards + 62-yard romp | @STHCatholic 65-14 > SA Christian | 3-2, 3-0 | 11 straight district wins since 2018 | #txhsfb



VOTE ⤵️https://t.co/tOXlBIjNG2 pic.twitter.com/493sz3xuEY — St. Thomas High School (@STHCatholic) October 21, 2020

Maddox Kopp is putting up just silly numbers this year. They are video game-like numbers. In a 65-14 win over San Antonio Christian, Kopp passed for 533 yards and a school-record eight touchdowns. St. Thomas improved to 3-0 in district play and has rattled off 11-straight district victories dating back to 2018. Overall this season, Kopp has passed for 1,595 yards and 18 touchdowns in five games. He is on pace to easily surpass 3,000 yards passing in just the regular season.

Brady Dever - Fort Bend Christian Academy Football

In a 56-0 victory for Fort Bend Christian Academy it didn't take quarterback Brady Dever long to stack up some big numbers. In just the first half, Dever went 7 of 9 for 185 yards and four touchdowns. The sophomore has passed for 659 yards and seven touchdowns helping lead Fort Bend Christian Academy to a 3-1 mark.

