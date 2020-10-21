VYPE Hoops 2020 High School Boys Preseason Showcase Wrap

This past weekend, VYPE Hoops hosted its second high school basketball preseason showcase at the Texas Tornados facility. This time it was the boys' turn to hoop it up.

Thirty-four varsity teams and 10 junior varsity squads laced up their sneakers for the fourth annual event.

College Park,Stratford,Cy Ranch, Barbers Hill, Galena Park, Salt & Light, Cy Falls and Cy Park all went 2-0 in the showcase event. Some power programs were also involved such as 2020 state finalist Stafford, perennial power Katy Tompkins and Morton Ranch were also in attendance.

"I love our preseason events; it provides VYPE a sneak-peek to the upcoming basketball season," VYPE Chief Strategy Officer Derek Dusek said. "The competition was fantastic on Saturday. We deeply appreciate the support we receive from Houston-area schools. The coaches value our format; it allows them to work out a few kinks before practice starts this week. And a quick shout-out to the staff at Texas Tornados…they were great helping keep a clean/safe environment for athletes, coaches, fans and staff."

VYPE Media's Bradley Collier was on hand to capture some of the action! Check out the pics below!