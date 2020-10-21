VYPE Class 4A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 8 (Oct. 15-17)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 4A teams and down just finished Week 8 of the season this past weekend. Who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week?

Jacob Watson (@Jacobstwitty) - Huffman

Not too bad Gates pic.twitter.com/Y2xff7CFCX — Jacob watson (@Jacobstwitty) October 2, 2020

Huffman improved to an impressive 6-0 this past weekend with a 49-21 over Lumberton. A big piece in the win was Jacob Watson, who finished with 100 yards and two scores on seven catches. Then on the defensive side of the ball he had an interception. What a performance by him! A VYPE Helmet Sticker for him.

Trace Holmes - Sweeny

Sweeny rolled to a 56-13 victory over Wharton, which snapped the Bulldogs two-game skid and improved their record to 2-5 on the season. The Bulldogs' were led by Trace Holmes who finished 7 of 9 for 172 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Holmes also had one rushing score and seven tackles and an interception! What a game on both sides of the ball.

D’vonne Hmielewski (@5k_dvonne) - Sealy

D’vonne Hmielewski to the corner and the score! Sealy takes back the lead, 31-28, with 1:59 left in the game. Brahamas set to receive @SealyNews #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/TumRQTiCV9 — Cole McNanna (@CMac217) October 17, 2020

Can't you just imagine Keith Jackson's legendary Rose Bowl call of Vince Young's final touchdown against USC being played here? "He's going for the corner ... he's got it!" D'vonne Hmielewski did just that sealing an upset victory over No. 5 Bellville last weekend. Hmielewski finished an impressive 12 of 15 for 175 yards, one touchdown and an interception and then rushed for another 90 yards and two scores, including the game-winner, on 24 carries. What a game, what a win for Sealy!

Walker Warncke (@walkerwarncke) - Needville

The Blue Jays are coming off a 28-20 win over Stafford last week. A big key to victory was the play of running back Walker Warncke. He has been unbelievable this season. Warncke finished with 151 yards and a score on 35 carries.

Jacob Lopez - El Campo

Ricebirds score 14 unanswered on Ruben Owens’ TD runs to finish the game and exit Hopper Field with the victory #txhsfb pic.twitter.com/d6qEJbW5Rh — The Ricebird Recap (@RicebirdRecap) October 17, 2020

We all know how good the running game of El Campo is but it is time to give a nod to the defensive unit! In a 35-14 win over Brazosport, Jacob Lopez had an impressive game registering 10 tackles and a fumble recovery to lead the defense.

Julian Gardner - Livingston

In a 35-14 victory over Splendora, Livingston got major contribution from wide receiver Julian Gardner, who finished with 140 yards and two scores in just five catches. What a night for him.

Article Powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services — from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation — to manage all musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes and active adults alike. We specialize in treating athletes of all kinds, ages and experience levels, from students and recreational, to professional athletes and performers. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.