VYPE Austin UIL & TAPPS Football Rankings (10/21)

The 2020 VYPE Austin high school football season coverage continues with updated area rankings for the following classifications: UIL 6A, 5A and 4A and TAPPS 11-Man. Check them out below and stay tuned for more area coverage.

VYPE Austin UIL 6A Football Rankings:



#1 Lake Travis: 3-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Westlake: 4-0 (Previous: #2)



#3 Killeen Shoemaker: 3-0 (Previous: #4)

#4 Austin Vandegrift: 2-1 (Previous: #6)

#5 Temple: 3-1 (Previous: #5)

#6 Cedar Park Vista Ridge: 3-1 (Previous: #3)

#7 Hutto: 2-1 (Previous: #7)

#8 Austin High: 3-0 (Previous: NR)

#9 Round Rock Cedar Ridge: 2-1 (Previous: #10)

#10 Hays: 2-2 (Previous: #8)

Fell out: Harker Heights: 2-2 (Previous: #9)

VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division I Football Rankings:

#1 Cedar Park: 4-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Dripping Springs: 2-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Georgetown: 3-1 (Previous: #5)

#4 Pflugerville: 3-1 (Previous: #3)

#5 Pflugerville Hendrickson: 2-1 (Previous: #4)



VYPE Austin UIL 5A Division II Football Rankings:

#1 Liberty Hill: 4-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Marble Falls: 3-0 (Previous: #2)

#3 Leander Rouse: 3-1 (Previous: #3)

#4 Leander Glenn: 2-2 (Previous: NR)

#5 Austin Northeast Early College: 1-1 (Previous: #4)

Fell out: Georgetown East View: 1-3 (Previous: #5)

VYPE Austin UIL 4A Football Rankings:

#1 Lampasas: 5-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Wimberley: 7-1 (Previous: #2)

#3 Salado: 7-1 (Previous: #3)

#4 Austin LBJ Early College: 3-1 (Previous: #4)

#5 Giddings: 5-2 (Previous: #7)



#6 Burnet: 4-3 (Previous: #5)

#7 Fredericksburg: 4-3 (Previous: #6)

#8 La Grange: 3-4 (Previous: #8)

#9 Smithville: 3-4 (Previous: #9)

#10 Gatesville: 2-4 (Previous: NR)

Fell out: Jarrell: 1-7 (Previous: #10)

VYPE Austin TAPPS 11-Man Football Rankings:

#1 Regents School of Austin: 4-0 (Previous: #1)

#2 Central Texas Christian School: 3-1 (Previous: #3)



#3 Austin St. Michael's Catholic Academy: 3-1 (Previous: #4)

#4 Brentwood Christian School: 3-1 (Previous: #2)

#5 Austin St. Dominic Savio Catholic: 1-2 (Previous: #5)

