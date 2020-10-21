VYPE 411: Gabriel Larry, Manvel

Gabriel Larry recently won the VYPE Houston Player of the Week Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Larry for the 411 on the star from Manvel.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Larry: I would say the biggest influences in my sporting life are my older brother and younger sister. I say them because they always push me to go harder when things get tougher and they are always there to correct my mistakes and acknowledge the good things I do.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Larry: I don't have a certain go-to pre game meal, I just eat the pre game food that the whole team eats every week.

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Larry: Off the field I like to get some extra work in as well as working on basketball and baseball to stay ready whenever it's time for that season.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Larry:

My best high school memory is being able to experience the different type of atmospheres in the playoffs for the three sports I play. (Football, Basketball, & Baseball)