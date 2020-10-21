The Stars of Spring Branch ISD powered by Texas Citizens Bank

There are so many great athletes in Spring Branch ISD. VYPE highlights five athletes or teams from Spring Branch ISD in this edition of SBISD Playmakers Powered by Texas Citizens Bank.

Ben Moseley - Stratford

In a 34-32 victory over Cypress Ridge over the weekend, Ben Moseley had a big game. Moseley finished with 135 yards and a touchdown in five catches. One of those catches was SportsCenter-worthy. Moseley got turned around and then made a one-handed catch for a 30-yard completion. On top of making a one-handed catch Moseley dragged both of his feet to make sure it was a catch. That is not an easy catch to make. He made a Division I, NFL-level grab.

Keon Kennerson - Northbrook

Congratulations to our players of the week! #RIDE pic.twitter.com/J3TQhqy9kF — Northbrook Football (@NHS_Raiders1) October 18, 2020

With four games under his belt Keon Kennerson has put himself amongst the best in District 17-6A. With a total of 435 yards of offense, 248 rushing and 187 passing, Kennerson ranks seventh in the district by total yards. He is averaging 108 yards per game, which ranks him ninth overall. He will be a player to watch as Northbrook still seeks win No. 1 of the season.

Anthony Rodriguez - Spring Woods

Spring Woods through the first four games of the year is 2-2. Not a bad start for the Tigers. A key player for the Tigers thus far has been junior Anthony Rodriguez. He has been key in the kick return game and defensively. Let's start on the defense. Rodriguez actually leads District 17-6A in interceptions with three through the first four games. He also leads the district in punt return yards with 67, averaging 22.3 yards per return. Rodriguez also has eight kickoff returns, averaging 14.5 yards per return.

Memorial Volleyball

Lady Mustangs win! A five set thriller over a scrappy @CCHSCougarVB team. pic.twitter.com/eb8nPumTAl — MHSVolleyball (@MustangVBall) October 17, 2020

The Memorial Mustangs are currently the queens of District 17-6A, posting an 11-4 overall mark and so far going 7-0 in district contests. Memorial is coming off a 3-1 victory over Cy Ridge on Tuesday, which kept them undefeated in district play. Lyla Traylor (140 kills) and Kingsley Wallace (132 kills) have been key pieces to the offensive unit as Logan Leroux (260 assists) and Caroline Howell (165 assists) have been mainly setting them up. Defensively, Lauren Elie leads the team in digs with 222, followed by Traylor's 183 and Megan Xie's 166. This team is loaded. This is a big weekend coming up for Memorial as they will host a dual-match with Ridge Point and Pearland Dawson at the Don Coleman Coliseum.

Stratford Cross Country

Fantastic day for Spartan XC. The varsity boys finished 🥇, and the varsity girls 🥈 at the CFISD XC Invitational.

Great character day! This team is resilient and full of competitors. Bring on the District meet! pic.twitter.com/t5TXRhfzy0 — Stratford XC & Track (@Stratford_XC_TF) October 16, 2020

In Division I, the Stratford boys took first place. Maddox Durnell took sixth overall with a time of 16:40.70 and just two seconds behind him was teammate Jackson Potter. They are both sophomores. Finishing ninth overall was junior Zach Tobin (16:44.70) and in 10th was sophomore Jacob Waltz (16:44.70). Sophomore William Wylie took 12th with a time of 16:48.40. A great sign for Stratford that four of their five Top 15 finishers this past weekend are just sophomores. Another big nod here is the team Stratford beat out for the title was powerhouse The Woodlands.

On the girls' side, Stratford took second overall as a team. The group was led by freshman Niamh Collins, who posted a time of 19:27.20. Sophomore Maggie Pearce took sixth with a time of 19:31.20 and freshman Allie Weinhardt finished eighth overall with a time of 19:37.70. Two freshmen finishing in the Top 10 is impressive.

