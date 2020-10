Clear Falls made a statement last weekend, crushing Clear Brook 28-0 in a District 24-6A clash.

The offense is rolling for the Knights as QB Pierson Morelli has already thrown for over 400 yards and Quinn Bowen has over 400 all-purpose yards. WR Luke Vidal has also pitched in on offense.

The Knights face a tough Clear Springs this weekend, while Clear Book faces Clear Creek.

Check out the gallery by Andy Tolbert.