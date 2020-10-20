Foster moves to Class 5A No. 1; Hightower trending

There's a new No. 1 in Class 5A after Manvel fell to Class 6A North Shore over the weekend.

Foster moves up to the top spot, but for how long? The Falcons face No. 6 Hightower, who had a signature win over Class 6A The Woodlands last Friday. Hightower Joseph Sam has the Hurricanes brewing. They are well-coached, athletic and physical. RB Charles Shelling is moving piles and moving the chains, while lefty Jakolby Longino (UTEP-commit) is making great decisions. Converted QB Caleb Douglas is stepping up as a big, rangy WR on the other side of Latrell Neville (Nebraska). Do they have enough to knock off Foster? Yes.

Paetow, FB Marshall, Angleton and Fulshear all remain undefeated. Angleton faces Manvel this week, while No. 10 Fulshear faces No. 8 Lake Creek.

It will be another big week in the Class 5A division.

VYPE 5A Top 10

No. 1 Foster Falcons (2-0) Defeated Terry; Next Up Hightower

No. 2 Katy Paetow Panthers (3-0) Defeated Kempner; Next Up Wisdom

No. 3 Fort Bend Marshall Buffs (3-0) Defeated Northside; Next Up Waltrip

No. 4 Manvel Mavericks (2-1) Lost to North Shore; Next Up Angleton

No. 5 Magnolia Bulldogs (3-1) Defeated Lufkin; Open

No. 6 Fort Bend Hightower (1-1) Defeated The Woodlands; Next Up Foster



No. 7 Angleton (3-0) DNP; Next Up Manvel

No. 8 Lake Creek (3-1) Defeated Legacy; Next Up Fulshear

No. 9 La Porte (3-1) Defeated Lee; Next Up Baytown Sterling

No. 10 Fulshear (4-0), Next Up Lake Creek