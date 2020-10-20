Coaches Corner: Sue Berg, SBS Volleyball

Sue Berg has always won wherever she has been.

In high school at Clear Lake she won two state championships, then at Texas was a part of the 1988 National Championship and at Second Baptist School has led its volleyball program to four state titles. So, if you count them up, Berg has two hands worth of rings.

"Volleyball has been huge," Berg said. "'Volleyball is a game that I loved playing growing up and loved it in college. I really became a Christian because of volleyball. Winning a national championship, I thought that was the pinnacle but realized later in life that there was more to life than just playing volleyball."

Learn more, including her favorite restaurant and move in this VYPE Coach Profile.