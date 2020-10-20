Bump, Set, Spike: VYPE's volleyball rankings going into Tuesday game day

It's Tuesday, meaning it's game day for Houston-area volleyball teams.
There are some huge games that affect VYPE's rankings, come tomorrow. Clear Falls faces Clear Springs for District 24-6A bragging rights.
Up north, up-start Grand Oaks faces The Woodlands in an important district matchup.
Here are the VYPE Volleyball Rankings
....
CLASS 6A
1. Klein – Nationally-ranked for a reason
2. Seven Lakes – Batenhorst sisters balling out
3. Pearland Dawson – Could reach state out of Region III
4. Bridgeland – Undefeated in district play
5. George Ranch – Balanced with power hitters, middle and defense
6. Clear Falls – Big match vs No. 9 Clear Springs tonight
7. Grand Oaks – Are Grizzlies for Real? Play TWHS tonight
8. Memorial – Big win over Cy-Fair puts them in lead position in district
9. Clear Springs – Can make a splash with win over Clear Falls
10. The Woodlands – Trying to get back on track in district vs Grand Oaks
OTHER TO WATCH: Atascocita, Cy-Fair, Deer Park, Katy, Oak Ridge, Pearland, Summer Creek
…
CLASS 5A
1. Friendswood – Rolling teams down South
2. Magnolia West – Same, Just up North
3. Fulshear – Rebounding from loss to Class 6A The Woodlands
4. Manvel – Second-fiddle to Friendswood in District
5. Foster – Second-fiddle to Fulshear in District
OTHERS TO WATCH: Montgomery, Barbers Hill
...
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
1. Concordia Lutheran – Schedule getting tough over next few weeks
2. St. Agnes – Have Beaten public schools TWHS and Manvel on the way
3. Episcopal – Big game against St. Agnes looming
4. St. Pius X – Great turnaround under Clare Powers
5. Fort Bend Christian – Need to stop the slide