Bump, Set, Spike: VYPE's volleyball rankings going into Tuesday game day

It's Tuesday, meaning it's game day for Houston-area volleyball teams.

There are some huge games that affect VYPE's rankings, come tomorrow. Clear Falls faces Clear Springs for District 24-6A bragging rights.

Up north, up-start Grand Oaks faces The Woodlands in an important district matchup.

Here are the VYPE Volleyball Rankings

CLASS 6A

1. Klein – Nationally-ranked for a reason

2. Seven Lakes – Batenhorst sisters balling out

3. Pearland Dawson – Could reach state out of Region III

4. Bridgeland – Undefeated in district play

5. George Ranch – Balanced with power hitters, middle and defense

6. Clear Falls – Big match vs No. 9 Clear Springs tonight

7. Grand Oaks – Are Grizzlies for Real? Play TWHS tonight

8. Memorial – Big win over Cy-Fair puts them in lead position in district

9. Clear Springs – Can make a splash with win over Clear Falls

10. The Woodlands – Trying to get back on track in district vs Grand Oaks

OTHER TO WATCH: Atascocita, Cy-Fair, Deer Park, Katy, Oak Ridge, Pearland, Summer Creek

CLASS 5A

1. Friendswood – Rolling teams down South

2. Magnolia West – Same, Just up North

3. Fulshear – Rebounding from loss to Class 6A The Woodlands

4. Manvel – Second-fiddle to Friendswood in District

5. Foster – Second-fiddle to Fulshear in District

OTHERS TO WATCH: Montgomery, Barbers Hill

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Concordia Lutheran – Schedule getting tough over next few weeks

2. St. Agnes – Have Beaten public schools TWHS and Manvel on the way

3. Episcopal – Big game against St. Agnes looming

4. St. Pius X – Great turnaround under Clare Powers

5. Fort Bend Christian – Need to stop the slide