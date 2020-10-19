VYPE Highlights: Cornerstone Comeback Tops Round Rock

One of the best Texas high school football games last week saw San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School complete a comeback in a 35-31 win against UIL 6A program Round Rock. Relive the action in VYPE's highlights, which were recorded and produced by VYPE videographer Karen Fernandez. Now, San Antonio Cornerstone Christian School prepares for Del Rio and Round Rock will battle Hutto.

🔥🔥LAST MINUTE WIN! Round Rock vs SA Cornerstone 🏈 || TXHSFB www.youtube.com

For more sports coverage, follow Thomas (@Texan8thGen Facebook/Instagram/Twitter) and VYPE (VYPE Texas Facebook, @VYPE_ATX and @VYPESATX Instagram and @VYPEATX and @VYPESATX Twitter) on social media.



Looking to get more involved? Check out ShopVYPE for fresh gear that supports local schools and the VYPE U Ambassador Program. To sign up for the VYPE U Program, apply at VYPEU.com.