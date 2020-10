KPRC Friday Football Frenzy Plays of the Week are back.

Here are the Week 3 Plays of the Week:

Bronze Medal: Clear Springs QB Luke Sampson goes deep for Aiden Molloy, who is wide open for the 86 yard touchdown.

Silver Medal: North Shore WR Shadrach Banks hurdles a defender on his way to an incredible touchdown.

Gold Medal: Spring QB Bishop Davenport hits the Hail Mary to Travis Sims to beat Westfield at the last second.

Congratulations to all of our Week 4 medalists!