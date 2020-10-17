Houston Rockets mourn longtime personnel scout

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets are mourning longtime personnel scout Brent “BJ” Johnson.

Johnson was apart of the organization for 26 years, making an impact on the team’s success on and off the court.

The Houston Rockets remembered Johnson in a Facebook, saying, “We will miss his cheerful disposition, infectious smile and uplifting spirit. Our hearts are with BJ’s wife, Claudette, and his children, Bijan, Ciara and LeDon during this difficult time."

The cause of Johnson’s death was not released. However, according to reports by the Houston Chronicle, he died Thursday evening following a bicycle accident in Houston.