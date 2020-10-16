VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/16/20
Join our talented VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Football and Volleyball match-ups on Friday, October 16:
5PM - Volleyball: Elgin vs. Bastrop
5:30PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Westfield
5:30PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. MacArthur
5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Dekaney
6PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Fredericksburg
6:30PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Ball
6:45PM - Football: Kempner vs. Katy Paetow
7PM - Football: San Antonio Christian vs. St. Thomas
7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Gupton
7PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. John Paul II
7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Cedar Creek
7PM - Football: Regents vs. Geneva
7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Braswell
7PM - Football: All Saints Episcopal vs. Nolan Catholic
7PM - Football: Lee vs. La Porte
7PM - Football: Eisenhower vs. Davis
7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Port Arthur Memorial
7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Spring Woods
7PM - Football: San Marcos vs. Westlake
7PM - Football: Episcopal Dallas vs. Trinity Valley
7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. Halletsville
7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Llano
7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Bryan Rudder
7:30PM - Football: Poth vs. Nixon-Smiley
7:30PM - Football: Hays vs. Lake Travis
