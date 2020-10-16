VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/16/20

Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved

Join our talented VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Football and Volleyball match-ups on Friday, October 16:

(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

Published: October 16, 2020, 10:00 am Updated: October 16, 2020, 10:12 am

Published: October 16, 2020, 10:00 am Updated: October 16, 2020, 10:12 am

If you need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.