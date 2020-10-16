56ºF

VYPE Live Lineup - Friday 10/16/20

Join our talented VYPE Live crews for these Texas High School Football and Volleyball match-ups on Friday, October 16:

5PM - Volleyball: Elgin vs. Bastrop

5:30PM - Volleyball: Aldine vs. Westfield

5:30PM - Volleyball: Davis vs. MacArthur

5:30PM - Volleyball: Eisenhower vs. Dekaney

6PM - Volleyball: Poth vs. Fredericksburg

6:30PM - Volleyball: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Ball

6:45PM - Football: Kempner vs. Katy Paetow

7PM - Football: San Antonio Christian vs. St. Thomas

7PM - Football: Vandegrift vs. Gupton

7PM - Football: Hyde Park vs. John Paul II

7PM - Football: Elgin vs. Cedar Creek

7PM - Football: Regents vs. Geneva

7PM - Football: Eaton vs. Braswell

7PM - Football: All Saints Episcopal vs. Nolan Catholic

7PM - Football: Lee vs. La Porte

7PM - Football: Eisenhower vs. Davis

7PM - Football: Goose Creek Memorial vs. Port Arthur Memorial

7PM - Football: Memorial vs. Spring Woods

7PM - Football: San Marcos vs. Westlake

7PM - Football: Episcopal Dallas vs. Trinity Valley

7PM - Football: Holy Cross vs. Halletsville

7:30PM - Football: Lago Vista vs. Llano

7:30PM - Football: Lockhart vs. Bryan Rudder

7:30PM - Football: Poth vs. Nixon-Smiley

7:30PM - Football: Hays vs. Lake Travis

