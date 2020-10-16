56ºF

VYPE 411: Donovan Green, Dickinson

Donovan Green recently won the VYPE Houston Preseason Tight End of the Year Fan Poll. VYPE caught up with Green for the 411 on the star from Dickinson.

VYPE: Who has been your biggest influence in your sporting life? And Why?

Green: The biggest influence in my life is my parents because they have worked so hard everyday to put me in the best position to do what I love to do and I couldn't complain not one bit on how my life is.

VYPE: Go-to pregame meal? Routine?

Green: If it's a home game we go to a place in Dickinson and eat chicken strips, green beans, and mashed potatoes and gravy. If it's away we just eat Chick-Fil-A sandwiches, two of them/

VYPE: Off the field, what is your favorite thing to do?

Green: Off the field all I do is paint shoes, play my game, and workout.

VYPE: What has been your greatest high school memory so far?

Green: My greatest high school memory is winning district my first year starting on varsity.

