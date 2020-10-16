DFW Football: Week 8 Friday Quick Looks

It's Week 8 time for DFW football. A couple of marquee games have been canceled early on this week or carried from last week, and a couple have been added as schools have to pivot. We look at intriguing games this week and the big question facing each one.

There were some theatrics across the area on Thursday night, which we outlined here.



#2 Highland Park (1-0) vs. #12 Rockwall (3-0)

The yearly pre-district matchup between Highland Park and Rockwall is usually an intriguing matchup as the last two meetings (2018 and 2019) ended as one-possession games, and the 2020 version could be more of the same. Last week, both teams won in dramatic fashion as Highland Park held on against Coppell for a 6-point win and Rockwall outdueled Southlake Carroll for a come-from-behind win on the road.



The big question: Can Rockwall keep the early-season mojo going and get its first win in this series since 2017?



Aubrey (6-1) vs. Sanger (6-0)

Aubrey got over a big hurdle last week in beating Celina for the first time in a very long time and sits tied atop the 4-4A DII standings, while Sanger is opening up district play. Both of these teams combined for nine total wins over the past two seasons, so a combined 12-1 record this year is a big shocking. Sanger has held teams to less than 10 points in three of its last four games.

The big question: After getting the big win last week over Celina, can Aubrey show up and not let off the gas?



#11 Cedar Hill (1-0) vs. #2 Aledo (2-0)

This game is quite the toss-up as both teams are having to adjust their gameplan and schedules due to cancellations. Cedar Hill had its game last week canceled and won a tough game against Arlington to open the season. Aledo was supposed to open district play against Waco University and are coming off a back-and-forth game with Frisco Lone Star.



The big question: In a high-profile matchup, which team can limit the mistakes and prove its worth?



Cleburne (3-0) vs. #7 Mansfield Timberview (2-0)

Cleburne enters having won all three games by at least 16 points - all on the road. Timberview has also only played on the road in both of its wins, allowing its opponents just 13.5 points per game. It's the 5-5A DII district opener for both teams in a truncated season, so starting off district play well is a must.

The big question: Can Cleburne show it is a legit team against a heavily-favored Timberview team?



#2 Fort Worth Nolan Catholic (2-0) vs. Fort Worth All Saints (1-0)

This matchup of two premier area private schools was moved up a week. For Nolan Catholic, it won by 14 over Prestonwood last week while All Saints hasn't played since September 25 in a 70-50 win over Azle. This game will be broadcasted on by VYPE Live here.

The big question: How will the 3-week layoff affect All Saints, and will there be any lingering rust in a high-profile matchup?

