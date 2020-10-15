Vype's Top Picks for San Antonio's Weekend Matchups

If you are looking for some good old Texas High School Football this weekend, you wont need to travel too far out of San Antonio. Starting with Thursday Night Lights, there are plenty of great matchups all weekend long. Below you can find some of the big games being played right here in San Antonio.

Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

Thursday- October 15:

Schertz Clemens vs. Converse Judson- 7:00pm @ Rutledge Stadium

Friday- October 16:

Ganado High School vs. Shiner High School- 7:30pm @ Shiner's Comanche Stadium

New Braunfels vs. Smithson Valley- 7:30 @ Smithson Valley's Ranger Stadium

San Antonio Wagner vs. Cibolo Steele- 7:30pm @ Lehnhoff Stadium

Alamo Heights vs. New Braunfels Canyon- 7:30pm @ Canyon's Cougar Stadium

Universal City Randolph vs. Jourdanton High School - 7:30pm @ Randolph's Mickler Memorial Field

Devine High School vs. Hondo High School- 7:30pm @ Devine's Warhorse Stadium

Comfort High School vs. Lago Vista High School- 7:30pm @ Comfort High School Stadium

San Antonio Madison vs. San Antonio Churchill- 7:30pm @ Heroes Stadium





Photo by VYPE Bradley Collier

Saturday- October 17:

San Antonio Brennan vs. San Antonio Reagan- 7:00pm @ Comalander Stadium

San Antonio Taft vs. Helotes O'Connor- 7:00pm @ Farris Stadium

