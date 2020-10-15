VYPE Class 5A/6A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 3 (Oct. 8-10)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.

Class 6A and 5A teams went into Week 3 and wow there were some amazing performances! See who earned VYPE Helmet Stickers this week. Here are the selections.

PREVIOUS HELMET STICKER SELECTIONS

Harold Perkins (@HP113k) - Cypress Park

Harold Perkins played some bully ball last week! First off, the Cypress Park junior rushed for 136 yards and two touchdowns on five carries Then defensively he registered six tackles, 3.5 for loss, one sack and then he forced two fumbles and took one back 48 yards for the touchdown. Hands down that is the VYPE Helmet Sticker performance of the week!

Bishop Davenport (@bishoptheQB) - Spring

💥TOUCHDOWN LIONS💥@bishoptheQB is putting on a show tonight, as he takes this 4th and 1 run all the way to the house to extend Spring’s lead to 27-10. 3:10 left in the second quarter. @SpringFootball | @TheOldCoach | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/fHvKAZMBtv — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) October 10, 2020

Well, hello Bishop Davenport! In a monster win over Dekaney last week, the Spring Lions' signal-caller went off. And that actually may be an understatement. Davenport finished 26 of 42 for 348 yards and and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 140 yards and three scores on just 10 carries. Folks, that is 488 yards and five total touchdowns. That is flat out impressive.

Jerrell Wimbley - C.E. King

#KPRC2FFFPlays of the Week hosted by @KPRC2Ari



WEEK 2



🥇: @CEKing_Football RB Jerrell Wimbley shakes a tackle then goes 83 yards for the TD 🏎 pic.twitter.com/o5TSnS8Ioi — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) October 3, 2020

Jerrell Wimbley has been a key piece to the C.E. King Panthers' 3-0 start to this season. In a 31-21 victory over Ridge Point last week, that was the case again. Wimbley rushed for 187 yards and a score on 20 carries for the Panthers. Wimbley has surpassed 100 yards in each of the Panthers' three games this season and has racked up a total of 494 yards and four scores thus far. His production through the first three games of 2020 has already surpassed his rushing totals from a year ago as a sophomore in 10 games.

Deniquez Dunn (@DeniquezDunn2) - Crosby

Crosby headed into last week at 0-2 on the year. The Cougars needed a win. They got that beating Montgomery 55-52 and Deniquez Dunn was a major reason why. The quarterback finished 16 of 24 for 361 yards, two touchdowns and an interception through the air. Then on the ground, Dunn rushed for another 99 yards and four scores. Doing the math, carry the one, that totals out to 460 yards and six total touchdowns.

Article Powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine

Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is Houston's leading provider of orthopedic services — from diagnosis to treatment to rehabilitation — to manage all musculoskeletal conditions and injuries. Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine offers comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitative services with a high standard of excellence for elite athletes and active adults alike. We specialize in treating athletes of all kinds, ages and experience levels, from students and recreational, to professional athletes and performers. Houston Methodist serves as the official health care provider for the Houston Texans, Houston Astros, Rice Athletics, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Houston Ballet, Houston Symphony and Houston Grand Opera.