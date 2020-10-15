'The real Astros are gonna show up’: Fans ready for ALCS Game 5 after Game 4 win

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

HOUSTON – Houston fans are optimistic about the American League Championship Series after the Astros forced a Game 5.

“I think I had extra (heart) ticks," said Eddie Cantu. “It got close, but we won. Houston Strong.”

The Astros came out swinging. Jose Altuve and George Springer both hit home runs. On the mound, Zach Greinke held the Rays to only two runs in 6 innings.

“I thought it was fabulous. I’m so glad they won. It was great,” said Annette Black

Many Astros fans went to Minute Maid Park to pick up their fan cutouts that had been inside the ballpark for the season.

“That was a good win. We need some more, though,” said Ann Closs.

The team kept hope alive in the ALCS when they beat the Rays in Game 4 Wednesday night and avoided a sweep.

“The first two games, (there were) 22 left on bases," said Stephen Gallagher. “We knew they were there. It’s just some back luck, but glad to see it, and we’re waiting for the other wins.”

Now, the Astros have to win three games in a row and fans believe it’s possible.

“They’ve always had the courage and the spirit to win, so yeah I do,” said Gallagher.

“I think the bats are gonna get hot again and the real Astros are gonna show up,” said Cantu.

“I’m just keeping my fingers crossed. Go Astros,” said Sherry Chilivetis.

Game 5 is scheduled for 4:07 p.m. Thursday.