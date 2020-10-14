VYPE Class 4A Helmet Stickers powered by Houston Methodist Orthopedics & Sports Medicine: Week 7 (Oct. 8-10)

Welcome to a new VYPE feature for the 2020 football season - VYPE Helmet Stickers! Every week, VYPE will scour the stat sheets of the previous week and find the top performers.



Class 4A teams and down just finished Week 7 of the season this past weekend. Who earned a VYPE Helmet Sticker this week?





Trevor Baker (@Trevor_Baker10) - Needville

In a 24-21 victory over Columbia, Needville QB Trevor Baker came up big. He finished 10 of 25 for 164 yards and two touchdowns. This season, leading Neeville to a 3-3 record, Baker has passed for 1,098 yards and nine scores thus far. This week, the Blue Jays take on Stafford.

Zane Obregon (@Zane_Obregon_22) - Splendora

In a huge 21-14 win over Vidor, Zane Obregon did his thing again for the Wildcats of Splendora. Obregon finished with an impressive 143 yards and tallied all three scores on 36 carries. Splendora improved to 3-3 behind the victory. For the season, Obregon is set to surpass 1,000 yards this week against Livingston. Obregon has six 100-yard-plus rushing performances already this season.

Gavin Ketterer (@GKetterer15) - Huffman

Huffman defeated Little Cypress-Mauriceville last week 14-10 to preserve their perfect season at 5-0. A big key to that win was Gavin Ketterer. He won the Lunch Box award for the team after recording 13 tackles, one tackle for loss and an interception. What a performance by Ketterer.

Avery Smith (@avsmith6) - Bay City

To move to 5-1 on the season the Bay City Black Cats needed a big pass and catch and they got that. With 1:05 left in the game against Brazosport, Avery Smith connected with Ray Bibbins on a 23-yard touchdown pass to win the game 28-27. Smith finished the night going 5 of 15 for 118 yards and a score and rushing for another 113 yards and a pair of scores. Do the math and that was an impressive 231 yards and three scores from Smith.

