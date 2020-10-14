THE RANKINGS: Volleyball power players coming into focus

As Klein and Friendswood remain constants, the rest of the volleyball landscape in Houston is a little bumpy.

The Woodlands lost back-to-back matches last week to St. Agnes and Klein, allowing for Seven Lakes, Dawson and George Ranch to gain ground in the Top 5. Grand Oak moves back into the Class 6A Top 10.

What's going on a Magnolia West? The Mustangs have run to a 12-1 record playing some quality opponents. What's the only blemish on the resume? Grand Oaks. Also in Class 5A, Fulshear smashed Foster, moving to No. 2, while Friendswood knocked off Manvel.

The private school level is also topsy-turvey. Concordia Lutheran is still No. 1 but just lost to Episcopal. The Knights also beat FBCA in the same weekend. However, St. Agnes beat Episcopal during the same round-robin.

So what gives?

Here are the rankings.

...

CLASS 6A

1. Klein

2. Seven Lakes

3. Pearland Dawson

4. Bridgeland

5. George Ranch

6. Oak Ridge

7. Clear Falls

8. The Woodlands

9. Grand Oaks

10. Cy-Fair

…

CLASS 5A

1. Friendswood

2. Fulshear

3. Magnolia West

4. Manvel

5. Foster

...

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

1. Concordia Lutheran

2. St. Agnes

3. Episcopal

4. Fort Bend Christian

5. St. Pius X