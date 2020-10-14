FAB 5: The Top 5 private school rankings

The uncertainty...

The private school world has been thrown for a loop with the COVID pandemic. Even more than the public school sector.

The Southwest Preparatory Conference will not have a state-wide title as the North Division decided against playing. TAPPS and SPC-South have had to juggle schedules from playing each other to other public schools. It's been difficult, but they have persevered.

Here is VYPE's Top 5

...

1. Kinkaid

2. Second Baptist School

3. St. Pius X

4. St. Thomas

5. Fort Bend Christian Academy

Others to Watch: John Cooper, Episcopal