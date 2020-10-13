VYPE U PHOTO GALLERY: St. Pius X @ St. John XXIII

(Copyright (c) 2020 VYPE - All rights reserved)

The St. Pius X Panthers showed out last Friday against the St. John XXIII Lions, winning 49-0.

From multiple turnovers to a blackout in the middle of the game, VYPE U Reporter Daniel Alvarez Fedyaev was able to travel out and capture some special moments for both teams.



Logan Tanner breaks through 2 defenders for a 10 yard gain on the play.

Thomas lined up.



Bush lined up for tight coverage against the WR's route.

During the blackout, warming back up with backpedaling.

Tupaz, on the completion looking to gain yardage on the play.