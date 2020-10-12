White Sox, Renteria agree to split after breakout season

Chicago White Sox manager Rick Renteria watches as players practice during a baseball workout in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. The White Sox are scheduled to play the Oakland Athletics in an American League wild-card playoff series starting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CHICAGO – The Chicago White Sox and manager Rick Renteria have agreed to split following a disappointing finish to a breakout season in which the team made the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.

The White Sox announced Monday Renteria won't return after he led them to a 35-25 record in his pandemic-shortened fourth year. They ended a string of seven consecutive losing seasons with their first playoff appearance since 2008.

The White Sox held a three-game lead in the AL Central before losing seven of their final eight to finish tied for second with Cleveland at 35-25, one behind Minnesota. Chicago then got knocked out by Oakland in three games in their wild-card series.

Renteria drew criticism for some questionable decisions down the stretch. And now, he and the White Sox are moving on.

